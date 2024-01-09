Police officers warned

He made this comment after an off-duty police officer was detained at the Boroko Metro Cells after he allegedly damaged an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at the Rainbow Stop and Shop on Monday, 8th of January 2024.

“Police personnel are accountable to the laws of this country and if they commit an illegal act they will be prosecuted,” he said.

“Just like any citizen, he has the right to a fair trial in the criminal court, but police who commits criminal acts will be prosecuted and sacked,” he said.

Manning said while individual personnel have to take responsibility for their actions, preventing bad behaviour is also the responsibility of their regional commanders.

He said after removing more than 300 ill- disciplined, corrupt or law-breaking personals over the past year, there has been criticism but he stands by his decision to clean-up the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Manning stressed that while the sacked police officers have reduced overall police numbers, they are being replaced by up to 1000 new recruits over the coming years.

“The new recruits are the next generation of police and have been carefully selected to ensure they make the right decision throughout their policing careers,” Manning said.