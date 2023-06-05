Police officers upskilled

One of the steps taken to make the year 2023 "the Year of Law-and-Order Reforms", the RPNGC under its existing partnership with the Somare Institute of Leadership and Governance (SILAG) has been providing the much-needed training to upskill members of the police force.

Forty members of RPNGC including Administration personnel have recently been officially inducted into the Public Service after completing a week training on Public Service Induction.

ACP Human Resource Division, Chief Superintendent, Samson Sigiyaru, said the training is part of the Customer Service Improvement plans for RPNGC and a few of the Administration staff and police personnel were selected to undergo this training.

He said RPNGC is committed to up skilling their police personnel based on the PNG National Qualification Framework (PNGQF) focusing on the Level and Qualification Descriptors.

Chief Superintendent Sigiyaru said the PSI training is very important as the training provided essential knowledge and skills about public service.

He said the training has taught the personnel about ethics, values and effective communication skills which they will take back to their respective workplaces. He encouraged the graduands to take advantage of what they've learnt to develop tangible outcomes.

He said what they've gained from the training will not only benefit them in their current role, but it will develop their career and to contribute to the wider public Service.

SILAG Director for Business Innovation and Strategic Relations (BISR), Allan Kamale reminded the police personnel of the noble role they perform in maintaining law and order in the county.

He said Public Service Induction Training is important for their role in public service as they deal with the public on daily basis, and it is also fitting that they are inducted properly after serving some time with the police force.

Meanwhile, under the partnership between SILAG and RPNGC, a 40-week training in Executive Diploma in Leadership and Governance (EDLG) will commence June this year for members of the Police Force.

The EDLG program is for middle managers and those aspiring to be managers in their respective roles. The training will be completed by August next year.