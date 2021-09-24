Police officers upskilled

Present to witness the ceremony was Police Commissioner David Manning.

Commissioner Manning congratulated his officers for choosing to sacrifice their time from work and family to upskill themselves, adding that personal development is an individual’s choice.

The graduates are officers within the operations and administration wing of the constabulary.

“We in the constabulary see the need to better ourselves in making sure that we serve our people,” he stated.

PILAG CEO, Michael Barobe, said the graduates have been trained with management and leadership skills.

“PILAG is here to upskill your training so you have a competent public servant, who could be able to deliver your plans, policies and visions of your department and improve service delivery to our people,” said Barobe.

He added that the institution is a government-mandated training school for state agencies and government departments.