Police officers suspended following alleged killing

Commander of NCD/Central, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, gave this update following a protest by relatives in front of the Boroko Police Station on Wednesday, November 11th.

Wagambie Jnr, in a statement, said the situation stemmed from an incident on Tuesday, November 10th.

“From Police reports, a patrol unit had spotted an overloaded 25-seater PMV along Nine-Mile,” he stated. “The unit had tried to stop the PMV, however the driver refused to stop and was chased by the Police Unit to the back of ATS and Malolo Estate.

“The PMV went straight into the buai trading place with the police unit pursuing.”

The commander said from there, a commotion broke out and in the process, the Police unit came under attack, with a policeman getting hit in the head with a large stone.

“The police unit managed to get out of the area with reinforcements coming to assist. During the commotion, a man from Enga was shot and killed.

“This ignited tension where relatives of the deceased brought the dead body to Boroko Police Station yesterday morning.

“They were turned away by police and told to take the body to the morgue and have the matter reported, with eyewitnesses, so that the incident could be investigated.”

Wagambie Jnr says the situation is under control and they have spoken with people at the site to remain calm and help the investigation by identifying eyewitnesses for police interview.

“Police detectives have attended to the crime scene as well as gone to the morgue to take photographs of the deceased and collect more details,” he stated.

“Those police personnel that were involved in the initial incident have been stood down from duties where a full investigation and inquiry will take place.

“Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, and his officers have now taken charge of this.”

(Commander of NCD/Central, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, speaking to residents at the crime scene)