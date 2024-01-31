Police Officers Reminded to Work Ethically

The parade, attended by officers from various police units, was meant to emphasize the importance of ethical behaviour and to rebuild the trust of the public.

Acting ACP NCD/Central Command, Peter Guinness, said the incident that occurred on January 10 is now under investigation and must not be repeated. Guinness emphasized that the police force is here to stay, and it is the responsibility of all officers to work together to address law and order issues in the city.

The parade was also attended by Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika, who reminded officers of the importance of working ethically. Sika warned that he will be tough this year and will not hesitate to discipline officers who step out of line in their line of duty.

The reminder to work ethically comes after the tragic events of January 10, which resulted in the loss of lives and millions of kina worth of properties.

The parade was an opportunity for officers to regroup, unite and reorganize to better serve the people with pride and professionalism.