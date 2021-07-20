Police officer on the run

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the officer went to the cells and released the suspect after he was offered some money.

PPC Yapu said the suspect, from Rambutso Island, was waiting for his court appearance after being charged for possession of drugs and escape from custody.

“The policeman escaped to Port Moresby when I directed my Police Station Commander and officer-in-charge to investigate the incident,” said the PPC. “He knew he was going to be arrested.”

Yapu warned his officers to refrain from getting involved in such corrupt practices.

“Work honestly and within the confines of the law as your job will be on the line.”

Meantime, six detainees have forced open the iron bars from the cells and escaped in the early hours of Sunday, July 18th.

“One was recaptured on Monday night at ward 2, Lorengau town, whilst the other five are still on the run.”

Police have appealed to the community to assist with the recapture of those escapees.