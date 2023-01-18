Police needs everyone’s support

He stated this when responding to a question raised by Talasea MP, Freddie Kumai on the rise of lawlessness along major travelling routes in the country.

Tsiamalili Jr said these are challenges that require the support of provincial governments and other stakeholders.

“I call on provincial government officials to work with the RPNGC to ensure that they support the provincial policing plans and empower their local police.

“Only with provincial support can we expect specific regional problems to be addressed fully. Mr Speaker, as the Member will be aware, this Government is committed to improving law and order through enhanced support to the RPNGC.”

Tsiamalili Jr stated that recruitment activity underway by the RPNGC is unprecedented in recent history; and will ensure the RPNGC is well placed to bring the fight to the criminal element, who seek to abuse infrastructure that has been developed for the public good.