Police Need Chopper For Search

Assistance Commissioner of Police Northern Command, Peter Guinness said because of the geographical location of the villages, the police officers had to walk for hours to get to the next village.

He said it will take about more than five hours to walk and the road that they will be travelling on is slippery and wet.

“The Manalos Aviation in Lae had supported us freely without any money spent to airlift the ten Northern Mobile Group mobile squad officers to Mibu village to join the other 11 police officers from Madang for the operation in search of the cult group,” ACP Guinness said.

He said the police need more support from the all levels of government and the police hierarchy to support the operation.

ACP Guinness said the New Tribes missionaries had supported the police to the scene and that the local people need police support and presence.

“We cannot sit down and expect good result from the police officers being deployed at the location. They need support to end the cult operation so the National General Election next year will be peaceful at the Nankina Valley.”

He added that the police officers operating in Raicoast district is less than ten officers, which is one of the problems faced as most of the remote areas lack police presence.

ACP Guinness said lack of manpower is one of the reasons why the number of cult activities is high in the area. This he said is affecting the community, taking the lives of innocent people and damaging their properties.

He said the government must assist the police officers, adding that if they are deploying police officers to other parts of the country and are taking good care of them, the same treatment must be given to officers on operation in Rai Coast

“Policing is a collective effort from everyone one. When we want only the police to do the job they don’t do it because they have their limitations too. I thank Manalos Aviation for their assistance and I look forward to working with them in the future.”