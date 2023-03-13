Police Monitor Porgera After Violent Incident

Security forces, consisting local police and PNG Defence Force personnel, rescued the woman with minor injuries and are treating the situation as an isolated case.

Enga Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Acting Superintendent George Kakas, has expressed his satisfaction with the emerging trend in Enga where tribes are increasingly turning to the law to deal with grievances rather than resorting to violence.

The police have been working to build trust and cooperation with local communities in order to promote peaceful conflict resolution.

The police are optimistic that arrests will be made soon in connection with the recent killings, and are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. The successful rescue of the kidnapped woman is a positive development, and highlights the important role that the security forces play in protecting the public and maintaining law and order.

Meantime, Commissioner of Police, David Manning, has issued transfer directives that will see Superintendent Kakas replaced as PPC Enga by Superintendent Michael Welly.

The transfer of the Enga PPC highlights the ongoing efforts to improve the capacity and effectiveness of the police force, and to ensure that the best possible outcomes are achieved for the people of Enga province.