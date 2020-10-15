Police Minister, Commissioner pay tribute to late ACP

“Late Mondiai was Assistant Commissioner for Police-Highlands Command,” said Kramer.

“He was a leader and very well-respected member of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, and the police force will miss his direction and experience.

“I extend my sympathies to his family. Your loss is far greater than ours. I hope that the knowledge that the late Mondiai was an excellent police officer and an even better man, will bring you some comfort in this time of grief.

“Mondiai suffered a heart attack last Thursday and was admitted to Kundiawa General Hospital and treated for high blood pressure and diabetes.

“He died on Saturday while being transferred from the hospital to an aircraft arranged by Police Commissioner David Manning to medivac him to Port Moresby for more medical attention.”

Additionally, Police Commissioner David Manning said the Constabulary is mourning his death.

Manning said: “The Constabulary has lost one of its most experienced and senior police officers who had served the Constabulary selflessly until his untimely death. Despite the policing challenges, ACP Mondiai was a true warrior who persevered and excelled to serve the people of PNG until his last breath.

“We tried our best to assist him to seek medical assistance but unfortunately we lost him. It is a great loss to the immediate family, friends, colleagues, the Constabulary and PNG.

“Late Mr Mondiai was an exceptional officer who had set high standards for himself. He was a father, mentor and a role model to many young police officers, including myself, who had the opportunity to serve under him at various stages of our policing careers.”

Commissioner Manning said when he heard of ACP Mondiai’s condition, he directed for him to be airlifted to the Pacific International Hospital in Port Moresby on a medevac flight on Friday 9th. However, due to bad weather, he was not able to fly into Port Moresby on that day. The next day, October 10, he lost his life on his way to the aircraft at the Kundiawa airport in Simbu.

Manning conveyed his sincere condolences to the immediate family and friends ACP Mondiai.

“I can only pray that our good Lord will grant the immediate family and all members of the Constabulary peace and may he comfort us all in this time of great sorrow.”

(Police Minister Bryan Kramer with Late ACP Mondiai, far left, at Igam Barracks in 2019 at the Joint Forces Graduation – Picture: Bryan Kramer)