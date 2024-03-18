Police manpower low: Minister

Minister for Police, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr said this is one of the biggest challenges the government is working to address.

Speaking at the Wau-Waria district infrastructure opening on Friday, March 15th, the Police Minister drew attention to the unequal ratio between police officers and citizens.

“Currently, PNG has around 6,000 police officers to a ratio of around 10 million people. We hope we can zero down on the actual population figures when we complete our census but as we are right now, the current ratio used by the United Nations, in terms of our standard of policing, is 1:450,” he stated.

“We are currently on 1 police officer to 1,250. So, you can see, the police resources or the police capacity is overworked because of the limited manpower.”

To address that, Tsiamalili Jnr said the government has increased recruitment, with the first 500 recruits anticipated to pass out from Bomana, in the nation’s capital, in the next two months.

“With the recent signing of an agreement between the Australian Government and PNG Government through the bilateral security agreement, there are further funding support from the Australian Government, where we’ll see the improvement of our infrastructure at Bomana, which will allow for more than 500,” he added.

“This will increase to 1,000 recruits coming through the Bomana Training College, or what we call our ‘Police Centre of Excellence’.

“The point or difference with our Police Centre of Excellence is that we’re not building policemen and women, we’re building leaders within the police department. And that will help with improving our capacity within the force but ensuring that we have quality of police men and women being trained.”

The Police Minister further emphasised that ‘numbers dictate the way we develop’. Hence, the government’s development plans are depending on the national census, which is scheduled to start on June 16th