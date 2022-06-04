Police To Maintain Security Operations

The assurance came from Police Media Unit Director, Chief Superintendent Dominic Kakas during a security briefing with World Vision (PNG) officers.

He stated that business will be as usual and while numbers of officers will be stretched during the election, police stations will continue to assist the public.

Mr Kakas stated that security forces have always been aware of the election process and the responsibility of the PNG Electoral Commission.

“Security forces have always placed a lot of emphasis on awareness campaigns before, during and after the elections where the public is called upon for its support and cooperation for a free, fair and safe election,” he shared.

Mr Kakas also briefed staff from the National Broadcasting Corporation and regional coordinators of Transparency International.