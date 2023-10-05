Police launch Drug and Alcohol Policy

The launching was officiated by the Minister for Internal Security, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, Police Commissioner David Manning, and senior police officers today in Port Moresby.

Assistance Commissioner of Police for NCD-Central, Anthony Wagambie Jr said the quick implementation of this policy was done, because officers are now consuming illegal substance such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

“This is a new and emerging challenge we are facing in the constabulary and as a country. The seriousness of this activity is the inception of cocaine and methamphetamine drugs, which are very dangerous,” he said.

“Sadly to say, it has already found its way into the constabulary and we have members of the force especially here in NCD and Central that are using it.”

Minister Tsiamalili Jnr said apart from the daily challenges police officers faced a bigger part of creating a better police force is providing such policy and implementing it.

“A huge step we are taking to revitalizing our organization, bring credibility into our organization and the drug and abuse policy is a huge step in keeping the integrity of our organization,” Tsiamalili said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Manning said the policy is a step forward in establishing confidence in the community to ensure police officers perform their duty with a clear mind without the influence of drug and alcohol.

“This policy has been in some time coming while the existing public service regulations in relations to drug and alcohol use must be articulated in considering the type of work police officers are involved in and the level of public expectations that are expected from police officers in terms of security,” he said.

Manning said reports revealed that police officers are participating with members of the public in the use and distribution of illicit drugs.

The Commissioner added that the damaging effects that illicit drugs have on its work force is increasing and must be dealt with in the highest way possible.