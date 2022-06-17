Police Issues Illegal Gun Warning

He said individuals found guilty will be charged under the recently amended Firearms Act 2022 urging the public to “seriously question their character and integrity”.

“Those candidates who feel the need to carry firearms and move around, I can say that they have no place in the election.

“We will not take this matter lightly. If it means they spend time in jail waiting for bail during this election period”, he added.

The Police Commissioner made these remarks after confirming with the media that Police found a high powered unlicensed gun in a vehicle belonging to an Eastern Highlands candidate.

“The last report I got from Eastern Highlands was that the police are in the process of completing the file. The occupants will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. The charges will be under the new Firearms Act 2022.”