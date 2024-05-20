Police investigators told to step up

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika issued this warning when speaking to the NCD and Central Police personnel during a parade on Friday 17th May 2024.

Sika said the increasing number of cases that are thrown out by the courts raises an alarming concern about the way investigators deal with cases.

Therefore, Sika said police investigators must strategize the way they conduct investigation, and find solutions as to how best they can assist the courts with evidence so that cases progress through the proper court system.

“Lets us strengthen and improve our investigative techniques, and procedures to ensure all cases must go through. We want to see success in the courts.

“We have established a prosecution review committee to deal with officers who are not competent to do their jobs properly. We cannot let this go on and on,” Sika said.

He added that plans are currently underway to make a reshuffle in the police force, especially the NCD and Central command.

“This change is going to be eminent and quick to ensure police officers are moved to different locations, where they will be faced with different challenges, and in that way, they can do their jobs better.”