Police investigate Yawasoro killing

East Sepik provincial police commander Superintendent Albert Beli said that the late Kufai was attacked in his own house by a known suspect brandishing a bush knife. Kufai allegedly died from blood loss after the suspect severely cut him in his lower left leg. Police alleged that Kufai’s attacker was intoxicated when he committed the crime.

PPC Beli said police are investigating the motive behind late Kufai’s attack and death. The incident was reported to police on the same day and police have spoken to relatives. “The police officers then returned to the police station did an entry in the Occurrence Book and proceeded on to collect statements from the possible eyewitnesses. I still do not understand why people still take the lives of others when they are under the influence of liquor. Since taking up office in Wewak, I had received many killings that are alcohol-related. I want to call on the people of East Sepik that if you have any issues with your relatives or other people in the community, do not drink and approach them to solve that. You will create a problem,” the PPC said.

PPC Beli added that since the liquor ban in the province has been uplifted people must drink responsibly.

He said, “We have received many reports of alcohol-related problems and that is not a good sign.”