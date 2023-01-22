Police investigate suspicious death

According to police, the deceased was identified as Esther Hobe Benny from Tari, Hela Province. She was 7 months pregnant at the time of her death. She was also a student at the Kirakira Primary School.

Male relative, Peter Tenteke, said two children found the dead girl hanging inside the house. They reported this to another relative who then called the police.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) went to the crime scene and later took the body to the Port Moresby General Hospital morgue.

According to the CID, possible eyewitnesses have been identified. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anthony Wagambie Jr confirmed that investigation has begun already.

Tenteke also confirmed that the girl is in a relationship with a man from Tari and resides with him at Bush Wara. He added that young Benny had left school because she became pregnant.