Police investigate murder case in central province

The victim was identified as 27-year-old, Immanuel Ivangai from Inauabui Village, Mekeo, in the Central Province.

It was alleged that the deceased went missing after he was picked up by a passing police patrol vehicle on the 28th of March, 2021.

Acting NCD Central Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Junior, said the body of the deceased is at the Port Moresby General Hospital’s morgue for a post mortem, while two of Central Police vehicles have been grounded for forensics.

Meanwhile, blocked roads along the area have now been cleared following a meet by Wagambie Junior and Central Governor, Robert Agarobe earlier this week with the family of the deceased.

NCD Police are also calling on eye witnesses to come forward with information to assist in the ongoing investigations.