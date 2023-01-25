Police investigate murder, arson cases

The Central police officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are in charge of the investigations.

According to police, it was alleged that the woman was in her house when the suspect approached her from the back and slashed her neck with a bush knife.

The CID officers confirmed this when they arrived at the crime scene to examine the body. He said police have also collected statements from eyewitnesses.

Provincial Police commander, Senior Inspector Peterson Bigiri said the Central police officers are investigating two cases reported at the same location. One is an arson case and the murder of a woman, identified as Waudole John from Magarida village in Abau.

Acting PPC Bigiri added that the police officers had also attended to an arson case at the same location where a newly built toilet and a grade eight classroom at Upulima Primary School were set alight by unknown men.

He said the toilet was completely burnt down while the grade eight classroom was partly burnt when people living near the school helped to put out the fire.

PPC Bigiri said the village leaders were unhappy with what had happened and are assisting police to investigate and make sure those involved are apprehended.