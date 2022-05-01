Police Investigate Deaths In East Sepik

East Sepik police commander Superintendent Albert Beli said the police report alleged that on Monday April 4, 2022 at around 11am, a male nurse mysteriously died at his home. Villagers have labelled it a sorcery-related incident, however police are pursuing an investigation to determine the cause of the health worker’s death.

PPC Beli said the death of the male nurse triggered a fight among villagers which resulted in the death of four men from Nugaya. Police are on the ground maintain peace and make arrests. The PPC warned people not to take the law into their own hands and bring destruction to the lives and property of innocent people.

Another death was also reported at Malbal 1 Village in Maprik on 25th February which police are also investigating. Police reports stated that the deceased, identified as Ian Koni, was with a group of friends. He was under the influence of alcohol. Late Koni then left the group to go home. On his way home, he damaged a vehicle. PPC Beli said the owner of the vehicle attacked late Koni and allegedly stabbed him to death.

“Police responded and arrested the man. He is now detained in the cell and police are investigating the matter. He will appear in court soon when his court papers are ready.”

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was attacked and sexually assaulted in her house at Nuigo by a boy, on April 19, 2022.

PPC said the teenager was a person living with a disability. The assailant fled before the girl’s father could grab hold of him when he came home. His parents have been urged to hand him over to the police.