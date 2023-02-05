Police impersonators arrested

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for NCD and Central command, Anthony Wagambie Jr confirmed that the three police impersonators were arrested, charged and will appear in court.

He said the impersonators were apprehended at three different locations in the city. One was arrested by Badidli police officers after receiving information that the man was with two other police officers from Central driving around in a police vehicle.

Wagambie Jr said the NCD/Central deputy commander, Laimo Asi is now working on this case to have the other two police officers who were entertaining the impersonator be charged.

He said the second impersonator was arrested at Gerehu after he was identified as a civilian wearing the police uniform directing traffic.

Wagambie Jr said the third one was caught driving a vehicle with full uniform and was trying to confiscate a phone when he was stopped by police. He was then ordered to drive straight to Boroko police station but he drove away.

A day later the dismissed policeman was caught stealing a motor vehicle. Wagambie said the impersonator was arrested and charged with two counts for stealing a motor vehicle and using a police uniform.

Wagambie Jr said the third impersonator is one of the 37 pass outs who were dismissed in 2018 for mistreating recruits undergoing training at Bomana Police College.

He said the administrative process is underway and called on the public to help identify the impersonator so they can be arrested and charged for using the police uniform.

“If you know of any impersonators running around in police uniform please let us know so we can check and find out if he/she is a regular police officer or not. If they are not regular members, we will have them arrested and charged,” Wagambie Jr said.