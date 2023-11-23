Police Home Ownership Scheme Signed

This paves way for the construction of 100 houses for police officers, at Duran Farm Estate in 8 Mile, outside Port Moresby.

This comes timely as building new homes will address the housing woes faced by many police men and women in the city.

This small but significant signing ceremony was witnessed by the Prime Minister James Marape.

Acting NHC Managing Director Abel Tol said the MoU formulates the understanding between RPNGC and NHC.

He said now that the understanding is established, a MoA signing will than take place which will detail the particulars of the allotments and the eligibility of the police officers who will be ranked according to the prices and the sizes of the type of houses they prefer to build.

“Housing is a very important assert a police officer must have to be accommodated properly first before they perform their duty to serve the people of this country,” Yol said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Manning said the police department has plans to fund majority of the houses next.

However to mark the significannce of the MoU signing, Manning committed first 10 houses to be built this year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Marape urged the commissioner to build more than 100 houses to house more police officers who are the guardians of law and order in this country.

Marape then congratulated the Minister for Internal Security and the Commissioner for this initiative, which he states will benefit the police officers especially after serving the public sector, knowing that they have something to own when they retire.