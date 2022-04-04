Police Help Cease Gun Battle

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said a lone police officer who was on Karkar Island quickly informed his colleagues in Madang, and more police manpower were organized and sent to the island. Although they stopped the fighting, the situation is still tense.

PPC Rubiang said a youth from Kulkul Village sustained gunshot wound and is now seeking medical treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

Police reported that a man who was traveling through Kulkul Village, issued threats to the villagers there and demanded that his in-laws, from Kulkul, compensate him for a previous issue he had had with them.

PPC Rubinag said Kulkul villagers retaliated and fought with the man. They also stoned a Marup villager who was traveling in the same vehicle with the man. Kulkul villagers reportedly took other things belonging to other travelers from Marup as well.

“When this happened the man and his group left. They went to their village got themselves organized and then in the morning they loaded the same vehicle and went to the village to retaliate on what happened on Friday April 1 2022. The youths loaded the vehicle with arms and other offensive weapons. They went to a shop at Kinim station and insulted the people who were inside the store trying to buy their goods. The police man who was there witnessed that and informed police in Madang.”

He said a factory made gun and other offensive weapons were used by the group of men from Marup. They loaded a truck and travelled to Walgum where islanders do their marketing. Police reported that the truckload of men started insulting people at Walgum. They then started attacking Kulkul villagers. This resulted in the wounding of a Kulkul youth.

Rubiang added that the Village Councilor of Marup was involved in the retaliation. He has been urged by police to identify all suspects and have them surrender to police.

“I was expecting the ward councilor to be a peace maker but instead he was amongst the group of armed men so now I want him to give me the names of all the people involved. The election is coming up and I want the Island to be peaceful so we have a safe and peaceful election.”