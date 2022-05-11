Police Foil Robbery; Suspects Flee

Milne Bay Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Peter Barkie said the criminals who planned the robbery had put up three road blocks, before they carried out the robbery at Hagita.

PPC Barkie said the incident occurred at night. Police were notified and headed to the location. First, they had to clear off the roadblocks that the criminals had put up. Police managed to get to the crime scene in time to see the robbers loading the safe and stolen goods onto three getaway vehicles.

PPC Barkie said the criminals took off, leaving their loot behind.

Police retrieved all goods and the safe that had money in it, and returned them to the shop owner.

The incident is being investigated.