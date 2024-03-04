Police foil Madang armed robbery

The incident unfolded as businesses began to open for the day, sending shockwaves through the normally peaceful coastal town.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of armed robbers targeted a female staff member from the Supreme store, making off with a significant amount of cash before attempting to escape on a dinghy. However, their escape was cut short when officers from Port Moresby intercepted them, leading to a tense standoff.

In the ensuing confrontation, gunfire erupted between the robbers and police. Despite the dangerous situation, the police remained resolute in their pursuit of the criminals.

The female victim, who was shaken but unharmed during the robbery, expressed her gratitude to the police for their swift action in apprehending the perpetrators. She credited them for preventing what could have been a much more tragic outcome.

The criminals are now in police custody and investigations into the foiled robbery continue. Residents of Madang are now left to reflect on the fragility of their security and the importance of remaining vigilant against criminal threats.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk in even the most unsuspecting of places, underscoring the crucial role that law enforcement plays in maintaining peace and order in society.