Police: Expo A Great Initiative

Director for Human Resource with the Royal PNG Constabulary Chief Superintendent Samson Sigiyaru, said during the recent year 12 education expo, that they are looking into recruiting year 12 students.

Chief Supt Sigiyaru said the expo is a great initiative to inform young school leavers, of the opportunities in joining the police force, for those who may be interested.

Having to participate in the schools expo second time around, the Royal PNG Constabulary, plans to start reaching out to schools for future recruitment of Grade 12 school leavers.

He said schools will be informed of this before they take the next step.

Chief Supt Sigiyaru said policing or law and order has various departments or units, with specific tasks and responsibilities, therefore, it is better for students to understand and know these, before they decide on a career path in the law and order sector.

“The expo is one way to educate and inform them about the police force and its roles and responsibilities, should any one of them is interested to join,” he said.

Chief Supt Sigiyaru and his staff from the Dog Unit demonstrated their duties alongside their canine partners at the student expo.

He said there are plans also to host shows around the city, displaying the work of police dogs and the trainings they also receive as members of the force.