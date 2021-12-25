Police Ensures Safe Christmas

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu said police have set up checkpoints at certain locations within the city to stop and search vehicles to make sure drivers and passengers are sober while on the road.

He said there had been many reports of traffic accidents that involved drivers driving under the influence of alcohol causing death, injuring people and damaging properties in the past.

Met Supt Ikumu said the festive operation is not new and police had been doing it for many years.

“It is up to the people on how they celebrate the Christmas and New Year at their respective homes. Police are not here to scare them but only at the roadblock to tell them or remind them that there is law in place for driving under the influences, driving without license and other traffic offences that the police see the commuters committing.

“It’s Christmas and it is a time everyone must celebrate peacefully and not to get involved in trouble.”

He said there are three roadblocks in the city stationed at the Moresby North West is at the roundabout at Ensisi, heading towards University and Gerehu, the Moresby North East is at Wild Life Roundabout at Erima and the Moresby South is at Manu.

Met Supt Ikumu said it is a combined operation and police and the Road Traffic Authority will be working together.