Police destroy drugs

In a recent crackdown, confiscated drugs worth between K1 and K2 million were destroyed in a bonfire. The exhibits, which included marijuana, homemade guns, and ammunition, were seized from offenders between March and November 2022.

Despite being overdue for destruction, the officials ensured that these items were destroyed in a safe manner, with guns and ammunition being dumped in the sea.

Reportedly, the authorities had convicted 32 offenders for possessing drugs between March and November last year, with prison sentences ranging from three to 10 years.

In addition, three offenders were sentenced to prison ranging from one to six years for possessing homemade guns and ammunition.

This latest move by the police and Kimbe District Court officials sends a strong message to those involved in drug-related offenses and illegal firearms possession.

The authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of the community and will continue to take strict measures to curb such criminal activities.