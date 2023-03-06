Police deployed to Pindiu

In early February, locals in Quenzenzeng Village were attacked over the beheading of a member of their community. During that time, two men were burnt to death in a house, many were injured while 18 houses were razed to the ground.

In response, the Morobe PPHQ deployed a team on Saturday morning.

Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Jacob Singura, said the team is now making its way from Gagidu Station to Pindiu.

“My appeal to our people there is to assist police and have the suspects involved in the killings – on either side – to surrender, peace to be restored and normalcy to be returned,” the PPC told this newsroom.

“What has been has been done so let police do their job.”