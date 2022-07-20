Police Continue Monitoring Hetwara Gang positions

Rai Coast contingent commander, Inspector Steven Yalamu, said he received the latest information of the gang taking position at the polling sites, ready to attack security personnel and polling officials. He said they have viewed these developments as a serious threat "I had received information that some candidates are behind the movement of the Hetwara gang so I want to warn those responsible that they must stop and let the public exercise their democratic right to elect their leader. Do not distribute when the polling teams arrive. That's all I want to say and it is a warning to the gang and those are supporting them in the Nankina Valley,” Yalamu said.

Inspector Yalamu said the polling teams who will be conducting polling at wards 12 to 14 of Nayudo LLG. They are still at Saidor station waiting to be airlifted. He added that two teams that will be going to Teptep are also at Saidor station. He said the insertion of the polling teams was supposed to be done on Monday but the weather did not permit.



He also said that other polling teams from Nahu Rawa and Astrolobe Bay completed polling. The marked ballot papers that were stored at Ileg and Ramu stations have been transported to Jomba Police Station in Madang town last week. Just one box from Nahu Rawa was brought in to Ramu on Monday and will be transported anytime this week to Jomba Police station.

He said the ballot papers that were marked for Saidor LLG and some parts of Nayudo LLG are at Rai Coast District office, Saidor station. He said they will be transported to Madang.