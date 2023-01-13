Police continue clean up

Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector Silva Sika said police won’t stop from removing street vendors doing business at the shops front, bus stops, near government offices, traffic lights, and all other undesignated sites.

“While the police are doing that the public must support the police to stop buying things that are sold. We must by now teach ourselves to do the right things at the right place at the right time,” Metsupt Sika said.

He stated that when the public buys things from those doing business on the streets, they are encouraging them and police orders are ignored. Sika said it is better to listen to simple instructions than to ignore and play ‘hide and seek’ with the police.

“We all must take the responsibility to make our city clean by controlling our rubbish and doing things in the right place. It’s all about how we control ourselves and we must be self-disciplined,” Sika added.

He said living in the city is very challenging and expensive but the concern is how the people do their business at locations that they are not supposed to.

Sika said there are many markets that the government had spent money to build for the people to use which still have spaces available for use.

The Metsup urged the three zone commanders and police station commanders to have their police officers conduct a foot patrols in their respective areas.

“They are doing fine but it is the vendors who are playing hide and seek with the police which they should stop,” Sika said.