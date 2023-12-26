Police Conduct Multi-Faceted Patrols

Following a comprehensive convoy, foot patrols, vehicle stop-and-search, and motorist patrols were implemented, revealing an increase in serious alcohol-related offences according to police records.

The public is urged to celebrate responsibly and avoid drinking and driving.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika, accompanied by water police, carried out sea patrols along the Motuan coastline on Christmas day.

Concurrently, Central Province police executed a successful dawn raid, apprehending suspects involved in illegal home brew production based on received information.

To enhance safety, police set up checkpoints within and around the city, ensuring the protection of both individuals and communities.

Cooperation with law enforcement is emphasized to maintain a secure and peaceful festive atmosphere going into the New Year.