Police Concerned Over Murders

The most recent incident occurred at the Manu Auto-port informal market on Thursday, June 15, where a Goilala man was brutally killed. The victim was chased by the perpetrators and hacked to death along the road.

In a media statement, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anthony Wagambie Jr., condemned this act of violence. He said one suspect from Hela Province has been arrested and detained in connection with this killing.

ACP Wagambie also expressed concern over two separate cases involving the murder of women in the city. On June 6, a Chinese national was gunned down during a robbery in Hohola. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Additionally, a Papua New Guinean woman was allegedly beaten to death by her soldier husband at the Murray Barracks Single Quarters. The soldier has been apprehended by the police.

Furthermore, Commander Wagambie highlighted the brutal murder of a male student from Port Moresby Technical College during the recent Gabi unrest.

Several suspects involved in this case have been arrested and are currently in police custody. However, three more individuals linked to the student's murder are being sought by the police.

In response to these incidents, Commander Wagambie appealed to the community to respect the rule of law and not take matters into their own hands.

He expressed the need for greater support from the residents, stating that the police are doing everything they can to address the escalating violence.

The Commander emphasized the shared responsibility of all community members and called on leaders from various sectors, as well as the youth, to address law and order issues within their respective communities.

“It is indeed a troubling situation in the NCD, and we hope that the police, community leaders, and residents can work together to bring an end to these acts of violence,” Wagambie stated.