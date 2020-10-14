Police commended for efforts during by-election

He also thanked the people of Goroka for their respect in ensuring the court-ordered by-election was done.

Provincial Police Commander Superintendent, Michael Welly, thanked assisting members from within the Northern Command, including the Response Units and the local police, for demonstrating a great role in security assurance.

“I thank each and every member of the Constabulary in the command for a peaceful by-elections. Though we were a little late with the planning aspect of the operations, every effort was displayed by those who assisted in both polling and counting,” he said this during a debriefing at the Goroka Police Station on Tuesday.

Welly said the assisting members from Madang, Lae Metro and Morobe during the polling and the response units in Mobile Squad 15 from Bulolo supported local police very well.

The police chief said there were many issues and allegations raised during polling and counting but those were merely speculation and nothing concrete. Those were raised simply to distract police from their primary role in security.

He also thanked the Police Minister, Bryan Kramer, and other police hierarchies, including the Police Commissioner David Manning, Divisional Commander Peter Guinness and Assistant Commissioner Operations Sam Kua for their support in ensuring the election was conducted well.

(Commissioner David Manning inspecting a parada after the completion of the Goroka by-elections polling recently)