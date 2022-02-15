Police Commended For Airport Operations

The Police Composite Team comprising officers from Dog Unit, Airport Police and Six Mile Police provided security operations at the airport.

Upon completion of their engagement in January 2022, NAC Managing Director, Rex Kiponge and the management thanked them for their support.

“Festive operation is very important for NAC as we see increased movement of passengers and different types of activities happening and police have been effective in helping us keep Jackson airport secure and safe for the travelling public,” Mr Kiponge said.

He presented K10,000 cash to the officers and offered two pigs as a token of appreciation.

The Managing Director said NAC is strengthening and building its relationship with the Royal PNG Constabulary while also supporting them with incentives for their operations.

Meantime, NAC is using the RPNGC Bomana Police Training College to train its new aviation recruits and is looking at police engagement in upcoming events including the national general elections.

Team leader of airport police operations, Eddy Amondi said police engagement during the festive period has provided new perspective into policing at the airports and said they are thankful for the opportunity and looks forward to providing similar support in future.