Police Clears Death Claim

WNB Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Januaruis Vosivai, said a post mortem report from the Kimbe General Hospital recently confirmed that the man was stabbed with a knife and was not shot by police as claimed. .

Police identified the deceased as Richard Billy, who was allegedly stabbed during a fight on December 26, 2021. The post mortem report confirmed the cause of death was from a knife wound.

PPC Vosivai said it was alleged that on December 26, between 7 and 8pm at Barema community, Bialla, Billy was allegedly attacked by one of his sons (a suspect) and a few others.

He said that at the time of the attack, a police unit from Bialla was at the scene to disperse the mob, after dispersing the crowd, the police unit left not knowing that the victim was fatally wounded.

“An hour later the victim passed away from injuries sustained and the police unit was accused of shooting the victim. The next day, Monday 27th December, relatives had brought the body to the Bialla Police Station demanding compensation. The relatives were told to obtain a post mortem to confirm the cause of death.”

Police said a few suspects were brought in for questing and arrests will be made soon.