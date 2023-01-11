Police clean up city

Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector Silva Sika told police units in his command to address street vendors who are doing business in undesignated areas to stop and go to a proper marketplace.

The Support Unit officers from Boroko police station have started the awareness within the Boroko area since last week.

On Tuesday 10th of January 2023, the officers started removing street vendors doing business around the Boroko area. The Police Units from Gordon also carried out the same exercise.

Officer-in-Charge of the Boroko Support Unit, Senior Constable Petrus Mund said they had started the awareness and this week will start moving out street vendors.

He said in implementing this, it means making arrests and have vendors charged for the offenses committed.

Met Supt Sika said police will continue the awareness throughout the city.

He said the people arrested and charged for the same offense more than once will be profiled and deported back to their home provinces.

Met Supt Sika said: “This is the capital of the country and it must be kept clean. Every citizen living in the city should take responsibility for the cleanliness of our capital city.”

"I appeal to all our citizens to consider this year 2023, a year of change of mindsets and attitudes; and embrace good values to make this city a better place to live,” Met Supt Sika said.