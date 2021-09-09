Police caution against policy

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, is urging the Government to consider a win-win solution for both business houses and PNG citizens.

Less than 400 police officers patrol the suburbs of Lae city.

Chief superintendent Kunyanban said police had to standby at Mainland Holdings starting Monday, the 30th of August, when the CEO and a safety officer were attacked.

Two Sector Response Units were there again on Tuesday, when the Six-Mile processing plant was stoned.

On Friday, the 3rd of September, another unit monitored the Lae International Hotel protest against the “No jab, no job” policy.

Chief superintendent Kunyanban stressed that police manpower is insufficient.

“There might be other scenarios that we’ll be expecting so I want the Government to just look at this policy and do it properly so we have a win-win situation,” he said.

“If they don’t then you might have a lot of issues coming up where we, police, will be the frontliners to stand in and try sort out issues between companies and their employees.

“So more or less, if you look at it, it is the Government policy regarding the vaccination, where Government says it’s up to the companies to do their own policies regarding vaccination.”

Chief superintendent Kunyanban emphasised that police already have their hands full with the regular ethnic clashes that occur at the settlements and spill over onto public roads, placing pedestrians, commuters and properties at risk.

Removing people from their jobs will only worsen the situation; law and order issues will escalate due to rising unemployment in the city.