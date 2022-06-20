Police calls on citizens to be responsible

Assistant Commissioner Operations Samson Kua corrected this saying police have in fact confiscated one blue field uniform, three police long pants with a boot as well as one set of PNG Defence Force camouflage uniform, one shirt and one short trouser.

He said these items are now in police custody and investigations are being conducted into their origins.

In a post on Facebook page “PNG Political Limelights”, the author claimed that a flight chartered by a regional candidate for the Hela Province contained boxes of police and PNG Defence Force uniforms.

Mr Kua refuted this statement saying, “This is not true and is totally irresponsible of the persons who released this.”

He said the post has the potential to create fear and anxiety, and further problems.