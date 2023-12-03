Police brutality arrests in Manus

Commander of New Guinea Island Region, Assistant Commissioner of Police Perou Ndranou, confirmed the charges of murder against the officers and announced their suspension from active duty.

According to ACP Ndranou, the officers intercepted the deceased George Mandrau and his friends, Glen Wangisa and Gilla Ponau, suspecting them of a previous robbery.

The trio was reportedly subjected to brutal assault with hard objects at Lorengau police station, resulting in serious injuries to Mandrau. Despite being taken to Lorengau Hospital, he tragically passed away.

A public complaint triggered a swift response from authorities, with a team from the Forensic and Internal Investigation Unit conducting an autopsy on May 09.

The investigation culminated in the recent arrests of the three implicated officers. A parallel inquiry into the forced relocation of Mandrau's friends to Madang is underway, with assurances from ACP Ndranou that those responsible will face charges.

Ndranou condemned the officers' actions, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring justice for the deceased.

Administrative measures have been taken against the arrested officers, signalling a strong stance against police misconduct. The affected family has been assured of a diligent pursuit of justice in this tragic incident.