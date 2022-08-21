Police Association Commends Members

National President, Lowa Tambua said unlike 2017 where many police officers lost their lives under varying circumstances, the police force has done a marvelous job.

He said although there are many issues raised by citizens and other stakeholders in the manner the election was conducted, it has nothing to down to the work of the police and other security personal.

These issued raised under ambit of the Electoral Commission and the Government which they only can address. The police association is only concerned about the safety and welfare of the police officers.

“It is obvious that the national government or any other statutory organization cannot do any business in the country without security. This security can only be provided by the police, defence and Correctional Service. The personnel must be adequately compensated, remunerated, insured, and maintain in all aspects of their welfare.

The Police Association also appreciate the leadership of Police Commissioner, David Manning in coordinating, maintain command and control over the entire constabulary during the election.

Tambua acknowledged the work of all the regional, divisional, and provincial commanders during this very important national event.

“We are very optimistic and looking forward to work with you all going forwards.”