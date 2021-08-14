Police Arrest Visa Racket Suspect

The officer had escaped from his place of work after he was investigated for visa fraud after an audit was conducted on the Border Management System (BMS), discrepancies were identified and this triggered the investigation.

The suspect was on the run until he was identified by detectives from Gordons Minor Crimes and apprehended at Waigani this week.

"I understand many of us have criticized PNG Immigration for corrupt practices by few officers and rather than shifting blame. Since taking up the office early this year, I inherit what is before me and work towards cleaning up the organisation both internal and the external working environment.

“So far, seven officers have been referred for criminal investigation, "said Chief Migration Officer (CMO) Stanis Hulahau.

"This office does not belong to me, it belongs to the 8 million people of PNG and let's be accountable and prudent in our conduct as we are paid by the tax payers to act in good faith in discharging our duties," said CMO Hulahau.

With the arrest of the main suspect, this investigation will now widen to include other foreign nationals, who were colluding with him to obtain their visas illegally at the weekend and not paying the Migration Service Fees to the Department of Finance.