Police arrest murder suspects

According to police in Angoram, six prime suspects have been identified in relation to Epiang’s death.

Provincial Police Commander Albert Beli said it was alleged that between 5pm and 6pm of Sunday 26 December, Epiang was shot by his enemies at Pangin Village in the Marienberg LLG, following ongoing land disputes.

PPC Beli said the suspect who used the wire catapult has been identified. Police have advised village leaders to bring the person forward so ensure the matter is resolved peacefully.

“The situation is tense and I want the leaders in the village to assist the police to find ways to make sure there is peace. I know a life (has) been lost and the relatives of the deceased will not be happy with what had happened, but we all must try not to create a new problem. We must try our best to find a better way to make sure both parties are happy,” the PPC said.

Beli said the weapon (wire catapult) has been used to injure many people, and has taken lives too.

He wants the weapon that was used to kill Epiang, to be handed over to police.