Police arrest drunk suspects

Police who were on motorist patrol around town were alerted by outgoing Madang police commander acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, that there were drunkards causing a nuisance at a vendor’s stall just meters away from the main entry to Modilon Hospital.

Police officers quickly responded and rounded up six drunkards and took them to the police station. Police also stated that there were many reports received from the traveling public and residents living at the hospital compound, of incidents of harassment by drunks.

The Assistance Commissioner of Police Northern Peter Guinness said last week a medical doctor residing inside the hospital compound was robbed of his money. Police are investigating the matter.

“We have been talking about alcohol related problems and had discouraged people from drinking in public places, drinking on moving vehicles, drink and drive because we have records that many lives had been lost in the hands of drunkards, properties damaged and even people going to jail for committing serious offences while under the influence of alcohol. We must see and try not to repeat that. If you want to drink, go to the club and drink to your limit and go home and rest. If you have more money and if you are drinking at home don’t try to disturb others. Enjoy yourself and be trouble free always.”

ACP Guinness said there are laws in place that police will use to arrest people who drink in public places like what they did at the market at PHD. He said Madang town is becoming a cowboy town where people drink and roam around in town like there is no law in place.