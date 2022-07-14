Police Arrest 86 Over Ballot Boxes

Of the total, eight are women and six are school children.



Daulo Returning Officer, John Kopi said the ballot boxes were from the Polling Team 40 covering the Watabum LLG area.

They (suspects) marked all the ballot papers but without the signature of the Presiding Officer or Assistant Returning Officer.



Mr Kopi added that these are the remaining ballot boxes from Daulo that is expected to be brought to the counting venue. Unfortunately, they hijacked the two ballot boxes.



Meantime, Kopi said counting will commence tomorrow as planned.