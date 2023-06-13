Police apprehend suspect with Defective Pistol

The suspect was promptly apprehended and detained by the police team, under the leadership of Constable Jason Walei, and the firearm recovered from the suspect is a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol.

The arrest took place at the bustling Koki Market, where the suspect, a young man from Chimbu Province, was found carrying the weapon during a stop-and-frisk procedure conducted by the police officers.

Following the arrest, the suspect has been formally charged under the Firearms Act, as confirmed by Commander of NCD Central, Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Wagambie Junior.

The suspect is presently being held at the Badili police station.

ACP Wagambie commended the Sector Patrol unit for their outstanding result and encouraged more foot patrols to apprehend individuals involved in illegal firearm possession.

He emphasized that random stops and searches of suspicious individuals are effective in reducing crime rates. Additionally, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will interview the suspect as part of their efforts to address the outstanding crimes reported in the Koki area.

ACP Wagambie further stated that police units in Zone 100 are closely monitoring areas near Port Moresby Technical College in Idubada and the Gabi areas due to recent incidents of violence.