Police to add subclause in meth case

Magistrate Lorna Sani made the decision on Friday, May 5th, following a submission by police prosecutor, Sergeant Vincent Suakai, who sought leave to insert subparagraph (b) of the ‘Controlled Substance Act 2021’ into the information, in relation to the charge under section 68, subsection (1).

Section 68, ‘Trafficking a Controlled Substance’:

A person (whether natural or body corporate) who –

produces, cultivates, possesses on his premises; or moves, conveys or transports; or sells, retails or distributes,

a controlled substance listed in any of the Schedules that is of a medium to large marketable quantity or a commercial quantity, with the intention of receiving a financial benefit or any material benefit in kind, is guilty of an offence.

Inserting subparagraph (b) now includes the transportation of the meth from Lae’s Seventh Street to Bulolo, on March 21st, in the charge against Levi Wartovo, Hoseah Tarere, Steven Temen, Joshua Tupana, Luke Meda, Alfred Sanage and Ning (Lin) Hezhong.

Representing Joshua Tupana was counsel Sosthen Toggo of Daniels and Associates, who argued that the ‘amendment’ proposed by the State be refused and the charge of trafficking be dismissed because:

The proposed amendment goes well beyond a variance between the information and the summary of facts. The proposed amendment is material to the merit of the case. The amendment should not be allowed because the defendant has already spent 42 days in custody on the strength of the defective information.

Representing Wartovo, Tarere, Temen and Meda was Moses Murray of Murray & Associates, Solicitors & Advocates. Murray submitted that prosecution would be in breach of court rules if it amends the information without filing a proper Notice of Motion and supporting affidavit.

He argued that the lawyers of the accused need to be served the proper documents so that their objection, if any, could be heard and determined first before a ruling is made on amending the information.

This was supported by Kenneth Aisi of Kelly Naru Lawyers, who is representing Chinese national, Lin. He said the motion should not be made at this stage; it can only be made at the hearing.

However, Magistrate Sani Sani emphasised on the difference between “insert” and “amend”.

“Prosecution is relying on their evidence under section 32, subsection (b) to make this application.

“It’s not changing everything; it’s not changing the law, it’s not changing the whole of the information.

“If they are applying to amend the information then it would also be a breach of the defendants’ constitutional rights.”

The case has been adjourned to June 21st for mention.