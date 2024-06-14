Polewara, first PNG promoted to ‘Real Admiral’

Commodore Polewara was born on October 10th 1966 at Saint Mary's Vunapope Hospital, East New Britain and raised in the Tolai society, an upbringing he continually pronounces his colleagues and friends.

His parents are from Yangoru/Sausia District, East Sepik Province.

He served the PNG Defence Force for more than 36 years.

He served as Deputy Commander and Deputy Chief of Defence Force under two previous Commanders, Gilbert Toropo, and Mark Goina in the recent past.

In his capacity as Deputy Chief of Defence Force, he served in the last eighteen months as acting Chief of Defence.

Commodore Polewara's senior appointments in the PNGDF include Commander of the Patrol Boat Squadron in Lombrum, Commandant of the Joint Forces College in Igam Barracks, Lae, Chief of Training at Murray Barracks, and Chief of Staff from mid-2018 to 2021 under the old PNGDF structure.

Commodore Polewara graduated from the United States Naval Command & Staff College, and also served as an International Teaching Fellow at the United States Naval War College.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business, majoring in Public Policy from the University of Papua New Guinea, and a Master of Liberal Arts from Salve Regina University, Newport, Rhode Island, United States. He is in his second year pursuing a Doctoral in International Relations also at the Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, United States.

Minister for Defence, Dr Billy Joseph when congratulating Commodore Polewara also announced the promotion of Colonel Larry Opa to the rank of Brigadier-General and appointed as the Deputy Chief of Defence Force.

Col. Larry Opa hails from the Gulf province and is a career infantry officer, having served thirty-three (33) years in military service.

He is currently engaged as the senior officer -in charge of the PNG Defence Force Act review.

He has held various senior positions in the Defence force including the Chief of Force Preparation, and Deputy Commander (Defence) for the Joint Task Force during the APEC 2018.

He holds a Masters in Military and Defence Studies from Australia National University, Canberra and a Bachelors degree in Business and Management from the University of Papua New Guinea.