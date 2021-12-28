Poika-Palgme Gets Electricity Supply

The Tambul Nebilyer District Development Authority (TNDDA) with the support of the Government has made this longstanding dream of the people a reality. The people celebrated this milestone as locals from the district flocked to witness the opening of the project.

Local Member and Minister for Correctional Service, Win Daki was present to open the power project with the DDA members. There also to witness the occasion was PNG Power Acting Chief Executive Officer, Obed Batia and Chairman, Moses Maladina.

“The eight kilometers power project will be able to benefit a population of more than 20,000 people, that’s about six council wards in the Upper Nebilyer, Giluwei LLG and Tambul Nebilyer. People can now enjoy the benefits that come with electricity in the comforts of their home,” Minister Daki said.

He thanked the Government for the approval of funds in undertaking a big project in Tambul Nebilyer. The project cost K7 million.

Minister Daki also thanked the State Owned Enterprise Minister, Wiliam Duma for his support in ensuring the project was delivered on time. He also commended the efforts of the PNG Power staff on the ground.

“It was mostly the PPL staff effort despite some difficult circumstance they endured to get power supplied to the villages and they should be proud. This power project has united the Poika, Palgme and Komka people. I will go but this electricity project will be here in the years to come. I appeal to the youths to take care of this government service.”

Meantime, Mr Batia urged locals to take care of the service and to connect power to their homes in a legal way.

“Do not try to be unethical as this will affect PNG Power financially. This is the first power project in Tambul Nebilyer where PNG Power is part of and we are ready to partner with TNDDA to help deliver more power projects in the district."