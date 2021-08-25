PNGTUC Supports PM’s Call

The Employers' Federation of PNG (EFPNG) has supported this call in their circular dated August 20th, 2021.

Both the PM and EFPNG agreed that employers have the right to make their workplace safe for their employees. They stressed that the individuals' human rights are "qualified rights" which must be exercised within the context of the rights of others around them.

“It is interesting to note that the EFPNG is circulating among its members (employers group) a policy template each of Voluntary and Mandatory Vaccination", commented Assistant General Secretary of the PNGTUC,” Anton Sekum.

“We have no idea what the narratives are in those two policy templates at this stage.

“It seemed employers and the Government are concerned about the safety of workers at the workplace (transmission) or rather work place safety.”

He said as trade unions, the concern is about the safety of vaccines on human, because there had been doubts over the vaccines raised by many around the world.

Mr Sekum said that perhaps this also explains the growing reluctance by many in getting a jab.

“From the number of cases registered with the PNGTUC, most employers are subtly and directly forcing their employees to get jabbed or they won't have a job or pay. That doesn’t sound like employees have a choice,” he said.

Mr Sekum said with the PM’s caution for individuals to exercise their Qualified Rights within the context of the right of others, is a responsible statement to make but the reality is, it will not stop employers to force their employees.

“The most responsible thing the state can do for workers facing this dilemma is to make it mandatory for jabbed workers to be insured against the side effects of vaccination.

“Employers must insure their workers if vaccination is to be mandatory because insurance will motivate workers to get vaccinated but importantly, medical insurance can cover any post-jab side effects from vaccination, be it life threatening or not,” he said.

Mr Sekum said: “We are also concern on whether Workers Compensation, in the current form, accommodates compensation to workers for conditions suffered from being vaccinated. It is not clear at the moment.”

“Paying a K100 or K50 as an incentive, for example, for employees to get jabbed offers no long term protection at all, if the vaccine cause the worker to suffer from other medical conditions,” he said.

Mr Sekum said all trade unions will be asked over the next few days to take this stand for insurance cover to ensure their members' safety is protected.